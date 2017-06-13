

Michael Irvin denies the sexual assault allegations lodged against him. (Associated Press)

Calling the allegations lodged against him “heinous” and “false,” Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin on Tuesday denied a woman’s claims that he sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on March 22.

“Nothing happened that night,” Irvin, 51, said while sitting next to attorney Kenneth Padowitz at a news conference.

Irvin’s 27-year-old accuser told police that she began to feel sick at Irvin’s hotel after the two spent a night out together at a bar. She called 911 at about 7:30 a.m. on March 22, saying she believed she had been drugged and raped, and underwent testing at a medical lab. Padowitz confirmed Tuesday that the woman and Irvin had a preexisting relationship and “this person was treated like a member of the [Irvin] family.”

Police in Fort Lauderdale have finished their investigation of the incident and passed along their findings to the Broward State Attorney’s office, which will decide whether to charge Irvin with a crime.

“I am confident that after having looked at thousands of these types of cases, that under the law there is no evidence and in fact affirmative evidence that shows that Michael Irvin, what he has been saying all along, is, in fact, true,” Padowitz, a former Broward prosecutor, told reporters.