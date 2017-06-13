

Riley Curry is still darn cute. (Kelley L. Cox/USA Today)

By now, you’d think she would be over all this. After all, Riley Curry has been to the NBA Finals (with papa Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors doing most of the heavy lifting) three times — and she isn’t even 5.

But there she was after the Warriors won the championship Monday night, doing her adorable thing. Sporting a yellow bow in her hair, she danced. Ditching her spiffy gold jacket, she checked her look in her reflection in the Larry O’Brien Trophy (and turned her cap just so). She hugged her daddy. And, yeah, she’s still winning hearts everywhere.

Riley Curry the real MVP. pic.twitter.com/Epx2aQFqPn — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 13, 2017

She still has the moves she first displayed during the Warriors’ championship season two years ago.

Riley Curry is enjoying herself pic.twitter.com/rlh6R3mVXx — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 13, 2017

She even appeared to throw a little shade in the direction of Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

Everyone at Oracle arena happy for KD, but Riley Curry pic.twitter.com/KmrsPCavWr — JMC3 (@JChevs3) June 13, 2017

(You will recall that she is good at this …)

The Warriors may not tire of winning championships, but maybe one day it will all become so routinely boring that Riley moves on to other things. Sigh.

Luckily, she has a little sister, Ryan, who will turn 2 next month.



Since the last time the Warriors won a championship, Riley has acquired a baby sister, Ryan. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

She’s pretty cute, too.

CHEEKY BABY IS HERE!!!!! I’m taking over @hellocheekykids over the next couple of days to chat about our latest collection. #CheekyBaby A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on May 23, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

The Life of Riley

The undisputed champion of adorableness turns 3, dances like crazy

Steph pokes fun at himself and Riley on ‘Family Guy’

Riley Curry lives, as her mother says, “fearlessly, passionately and unapologetically”

Riley Curry’s presence sparks parenting discussion about kids at the podium