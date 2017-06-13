The Golden State Warriors won the NBA title on Monday night and thus took part in a tradition unlike any other: The chance to dump a whole mess of sparkling wine onto one another. One would think that the Warriors would have chosen something from the lower reaches of the wine-store shelf, considering the fact that most of the bubbly will get suctioned out of the locker-room carpet by a steam-cleaner.

Nah.

150 champagne bottles in Warriors locker room are limited edition Moët Impérial Golden Luminous Magnum Bottles ($1,200 each) pic.twitter.com/3tFgGHSkor — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 13, 2017

According to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Ron Kroichick, the Warriors went through at least 300 bottles, though some of the bottles in the photo he tweeted out are not the $1,200-a-pop Moet but rather the $30 Imperial Brut variety. In any case, 150 bottles of the Golden Luminous would run $180,000.

#Warriors already have gone thru 300 bottles of champagne pic.twitter.com/c2VzIOaj6f — Ron Kroichick (@ronkroichick) June 13, 2017

One night earlier, the Pittsburgh Penguins had their own celebration after repeating as Stanley Cup champions, and let’s just say their tastes ran more toward the stuff that isn’t under lock and key at the liquor store. Here’s Penguins center Nick Bonino, chugging his bottle of $10 Korbel:

And watch this “Hockey Night in Canada” clip of the Penguins’ celebration. At about the 1:20 mark, Evgeni Malkin holds what seems to be a bottle of Mumm Napa Brut Prestige (the label is obscured by his hand, but you can see the capitalized “A” at the end of the name plus other identifying characteristics). It retails for $15.97 at Total Wine.

Again, the express purpose of all this locker-room champagne was to dump it all out or, in the Penguins’ case, drink a little of it from the Stanley Cup. The NHL team made the right choice here, even if it didn’t quite go top shelf.