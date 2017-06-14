

Yasiel Puig begins his home run trot Tuesday, one that would end with an obscene gesture. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In the Dodgers’ 7-5 road win Tuesday over the Indians, Yasiel Puig had two hits and two RBI. He also had two middle fingers directed at some fans in Cleveland, after the Los Angeles outfielder hit a second-inning home run.

Yasiel Puig cranks a deep fly ball over the wall in right-center field for his 10th home run of the season, scoring Chris Taylor!!! pic.twitter.com/L2L7uZcuBo — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) June 13, 2017

“I reacted that way,” Puig said through an interpreter after the game, noting that he was spontaneously responding to a group of hecklers at Cleveland’s Progressive Field. “I stooped to their level.”

“It’s something that came out,” the 26-year-old Cuban added. “There’s really nothing I can do at this point.”

#Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig on obscene gesture toward #Indians fans in dugout suite: “If I get fined, I can’t not pay it. I know I did it.” #MLB — Brian Dulik (@BrianDulik) June 14, 2017

Puig said that there were “about four” hecklers at whom he was gesturing. “People were talking to me before the home run, and they talked to me after the home run,” he claimed. According to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, the outfielder’s teammates “found this whole thing hilarious.”

#Dodgers MGR Dave Roberts joking about Yasiel Puig's vulgar gesture at #Indians fans: “Are you sure it wasn’t No. 1 he was signaling?" #MLB — Brian Dulik (@BrianDulik) June 14, 2017

The Mets were not as amused when, in May, they fired a person portraying their mascot, Mr. Met, for making the obscene gesture to fans at Citi Field. “We do not condone this type of behavior,” the Mets said in a statement. “We are dealing with this matter internally.”

It remains to be seen if Puig gets fined or suspended for his act. His homer Tuesday was the 10th of the season, as the 2014 all-star attempts to bounce back from a disappointing pair of seasons that saw him deal with injuries, struggle at the plate, get sent to the minors and earn a reputation as something of a head case.