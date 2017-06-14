

Odell Beckham, Jr. enjoyed a little joke at the media’s expense Tuesday. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Maybe he meant it as a compliment. Yeah, that’s it.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. met with members of the media after the team’s minicamp workout Tuesday and, after sparking endless stories about the roots of his decision to stay away from voluntary workouts, let his feet do the talking about how he feels about the media.

On his cleats were black-and-white logos of the New York Post, TMZ, ESPN and other outlets, with “Shhhh” written in big red letters.

Odell Beckham Jr. takes a shot at the media with his cleats: https://t.co/vSv14XsvZe pic.twitter.com/uq5CArzvKo — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 14, 2017

Week in and week out, Beckham dazzles with his catches, but the real show is on his feet, which have been adorned with colorful designs by Troy Cole, known as “Kickasso.” (He typically wears two pairs, one for warm-ups and another for games.) The message Beckham’s feet delivered Tuesday differed from the one that came out of his mouth as he met with media members.

He explained why he had skipped organized team activities, which we stress again are voluntary, and it had nothing to do with helping media get clicks and sell papers. “I was really just taking the time to train, make sure I get proper training, really grow and mature in yourself,” Beckham said (via ESPN). “You just have time to be able to reflect on life and learn new things. It was a great process for me. I definitely enjoyed it.”

Maybe the tabloid beating he took in January, when he and several Giants headed to Miami to party with Justin Bieber rather than returning immediately to New York to prepare for the playoff opener, prompted the message on his footwear. Or perhaps it was the constant speculation that he was holding out for a bigger contract when he stayed away from OTAs. Whatever.

The contract will take care of itself, he said. “Any contract question is not for me to discuss,” he said. “I haven’t really talked to anyone about contracts. So it’s not something that has been in the air,” he said. “It was kind of something that was brought up amongst other people. It was never really in my discussion. Take it a day at a time, and when it comes, it will come.”

And the uproar?

“It’s life. It’s what comes with it.”



Beckham wore these cleats last Sept. 11. (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

It’s also inspiration for Kickasso and other the other Jimmy Choo wannabes of cleats.