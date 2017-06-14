

Lonzo Ball seems to get it. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Lonzo Ball has been something of a cipher with his mouthy father, LaVar, taking center stage. All we really know about the NBA draft lottery hopeful is that he’s quite good at basketball from his one season at UCLA and, well, that he has a dad who says a lot of crazy stuff.

[Lonzo Ball joins father LaVar in saying he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one]

But now we also know this: Lonzo Ball has a sense of humor. Check out this Foot Locker commercial that features Ball and fellow NBA prospects De’Aaron Fox, Jonathan Isaac and Jayson Tatum talking about their dads ahead of Father’s Day and the draft.

[One company is betting you’d pay $59.95 for a trading card with LaVar Ball’s autograph]

While the other players wax nostalgic about how their fathers have helped them, Ball’s deadpan summation of his dad’s antics make for a winning bit:

— “Of course, there’s that big day when your dad berates your high school coach in front of an entire crowd for not getting you enough touches.”

— “Or that special moment when your dad sits you down and tells you where you’re going to college.”

— “He copyrights your name to make it a part of a family lifestyle brand.”

— “Went on ‘First Take’ and shouted back and forth with Stephen A. Smith.”

— “About how you’re already better than the league MVP.”

— “All those interviews from the stands during your college games.”

— “Public spats with the all-time greats.”

— “And then tells 29 out of 32 teams to not bother drafting you.”

The commercial will run during the NBA draft on June 22.

“It’s been a big year for my family, and I know we’re just getting started,” Lonzo Ball said in a Foot Locker news release. “My dad and I both love the humor of the spot and I’m glad I got to have a little fun around the topic before going to the league.”

It’s the latest in a run of strong Foot Locker commercials, among them one from last year in which Tom Brady finally unburdens his feelings about Deflategate:

And the one from 2013 where Mike Tyson returns Evander Holyfield’s ear: