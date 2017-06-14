

LaVar Ball (with sons Lonzo and LiAngelo) is looking to cash in. Can you blame him? (Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press)

LaVar Ball is dipping his toe into another area of sports business: He now has an autographed trading card.

That’s right. LaVar, not his son Lonzo, who is expected to be a high pick in next week’s NBA draft. The cards will be sold starting at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday on eBay and will go for $59.95. Ball, ESPN reports, signed 200 cards bearing his name, face and one of his pithy quotes. Consumers will not be able to choose the phrase and financial terms of the deal were not announced.

“This wasn’t all about the money,” Ball told Darren Rovell. “I think it’s cool to have a card.”

It certainly is, but … why???

It’s because “LaVar Ball is a significant pop culture icon,” Brian Gray, CEO of Leaf Trading Cards, which signed the pontificating papa of Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo, told Rovell.

He’s certainly made himself into a pop culture omnipresence, so it makes sense for Leaf to roll the dice on him. If Lonzo Ball is a hit in the NBA, all the better to have his father signed to a deal.

“My job is to create a collectible element for personalities like him,” Leaf added. “We’ll now see if the market is real, not based on what people will pay to first buy them, but what they will resell them for.”

The cards, laden with exclamation points, are pretty cheeky for a guy whose single-season, Division I college hoops career featured a 2.2-points per game average. Leaf tweets that he was given the freedom to write “whatever he wanted to.” “Magic is not allowed to my workouts!” Got that, Magic Johnson? “Stick to the donuts, Chuck!” he tells Charles Barkley. “I am better than Jordan!” Hear that, Michael? “Lonzo better than Steph Curry!” He has a dig for Nike, too. “Swoosh ain’t [expletive]!” And there’s the obligatory mention of his outrageously expensive Big Baller Brand sneakers. “$495 ain’t enough!”

What about $59.95? Is that enough for a signed card? Or too much? However it shakes out, the hype train isn’t stopping any time soon. LaVar will see to that, with sons who create their own “Ball State,” as ESPN’s Ian O’Connor calls it, in the NBA or an apparel company that dwarfs the Jordan Brand or a silly reality or radio show. Or maybe all of those things. Already Ball has made a trailer for a documentary on his three sons and TMZ Sports reports that there is budding talk of a reality show.

“Usually a kid with that type of talent comes out of a lower-income neighborhood,” LaVar told O’Connor, “and then you put all this pressure on an 18-year-old kid to make it and get us out of there. But I don’t need Lonzo to hurry up and move me out of Chino Hills. I’m not tired of all these hills and pools.

“This is something me and my wife created for our boys. The main setup is basically for my boys to be wealthy. I want their kids’ kids to be trust-fund babies. That’s the bottom line on all this.”