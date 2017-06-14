Russell Westbrook picked up an MVP award Tuesday, but not the one he’s hoping to receive. The Thunder star was given the dubious honor of being named MVP of “Shaqtin’ a Fool” for the 2016-17 NBA season.

It’s been a rough couple of days for Westbrook, whose former teammate Kevin Durant just won his first title, and Finals MVP honors to boot, after leading the Warriors past the Cavaliers. Westbrook is still considered the favorite, along with the Rockets’ James Harden, to pick up the NBA MVP award later this month, but in the meantime, Shaquille O’Neal saw fit to reveal the triple-double maven as this season’s leader in memorable flubs.

The gaffe that sealed the deal for Westbrook came in a January game, against none other than Durant’s Golden State squad. After a Warriors basket, Westbrook took the inbounds pass and walked upcourt without bothering to dribble, incurring a rare traveling call.

Even in the #NBA, that's a travel. Russell Westbrook apparently just forgot to start dribbling. #GSWvsOKC pic.twitter.com/8TE7bZtUt0 — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) January 19, 2017

The all-too-obvious infraction was No. 1 on the end-of-season rankings for “Shaqtin’ a Fool,” which should have tipped everyone off that Westbrook was likely to be named MVP. His leisurely stroll came out just ahead of humorous moments provided by the Hornets’ Kemba Walker (says here that homage to Nick Young should have topped the list), the Celtics’ Marcus Smart, the Rockets’ Sam Dekker and the Cavaliers’ J.R. Smith.

Here are the Top 5 #Shaqtin moments from the 2016-17 NBA season! pic.twitter.com/Ux2EZpZ59I — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) June 14, 2017

Harden won the “Shaqtin’ a Fool” MVP award last season, so perhaps it could be taken as a good omen for future success. In the four previous years the award was handed out, it went to JaVale McGee twice, and Kendrick Perkins and Otto Porter Jr. once each.

If you can’t get enough of the “Shaqtin’ a Fool” bloopers collection, or are simply going into early NBA withdrawal, here are some more plays lampooned on the TNT show. No. 10, featuring a flop by the 76ers’ Ersan Ilyasova that had unintended consequences, is a beaut.