

A blimp floats over the crowd during the first round of the U.S. Open. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

An advertising blimp with a lone pilot on board plummeted from the sky on Thursday afternoon during the first round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, according to multiple reports from the scene. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel says the blimp caught fire before it hit the ground in a field near the intersection of Highway 83 and Highway 167, just outside the course.

“It started deflating, and then it started going down,” witness Bryan Rosine told the Journal-Sentinel. “They were trying to give it some throttle and it didn’t go up. Then there was a bunch of kabooms and smoke clouds.”

Fox Sports has video of the explosion on the ground.

A manned blimp unaffiliated with FOX Sports or the #USOpen crashed near the course earlier today. pic.twitter.com/XXaj3n8j2H — FS1 (@FS1) June 15, 2017

According to the USGA, which runs the event, the blimp was unaffiliated with the tournament or with Fox Sports, which is broadcasting the event. The pilot was injured after parachuting out of the blimp and away from the crash site, landing in a nearby field.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

WMTV in Madison, Wis., posted photos of the crash scene and had a helicopter circling the crash scene. Its live footage showed what appeared to be a good number of emergency workers tending to a single individual on the ground. The person was transported away from the middle of a field in the back of a pickup truck and driven to a the parking lot of what appeared to be a warehouse in the middle of a vast field. Workers unloaded the gurney off the truck and loaded it onto a waiting emergency helicopter, which then flew off to a nearby hospital.

ESPN’s Ian O’Connor reports that the pilot was the only person on board and that he was alert and conscious.

Paramedics moving apparent victim of blimp crash at US Open pic.twitter.com/qrdrsVXaAT — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 15, 2017

Here’s more footage:

#BREAKING: A blimp has crashed and caught on fire at the U.S. Open in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/FmVbcxwTnG — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 15, 2017

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017

According to multiple reports, the blimp was operated by AirSign, an aerial advertising firm. The company had announced earlier Thursday that one of their blimps would be present.

Patrick Walsh, AirSign’s CEO, told CBS News that the cause of the crash was still under investigation. The pilot suffered burns, he said, and there were no injuries on the ground.

According to a National Transportation Safety Board database, AirSign aircraft have been involved in two incidents, both of them involving planes. In April 2010, the pilot was killed after a small propeller plane he was flying “was substantially damaged when it impacted terrain after a loss of control during initial climb” at Orlando North Airpark in Florida. The plane was involved in a “banner towing job,” according to the NTSB, which cited the pilot’s failure to maintain airspeed after takeoff as the reason for the crash.

In March 2005, a Cessna registered to AirSign made an emergency crash landing on a road after the pilot reported a loss of engine power shortly after takeoff from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. The pilot suffered what the NTSB report described as minor injuries after colliding with a curb and a parked car, and the agency found that he failed to follow a pre-flight checklist.

According to Terry Sater of WISN-TV in Milwaukee, the NTSB is gathering information about Thursday’s blimp crash.