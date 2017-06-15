

De’Aaron Fox drives to the basket against Lonzo Ball (2) during the 2017 NCAA tournament. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LaVar Ball’s incessant boasting, both about himself and his son Lonzo, has earned him plenty of attention, not to mention free advertising for his nascent athletic-apparel company. However, his stream of outlandish comments has also garnered criticism that he is putting an unnecessary amount of pressure on his son to succeed in the NBA and live up to all the hype.

In fact, some NBA figures have already claimed that Lonzo Ball will enter the league with a “target” on him, as a result of his father’s headline-grabbing talk. According to De’Aaron Fox, another prospect expected to be an early pick in next week’s draft, LaVar Ball has already been an on-court problem for his son.

Fox dominated Ball during the NCAA tournament in March, when the former’s Kentucky Wildcats ousted the UCLA Bruins, 86-75, in the Sweet 16. Fox scored 39 points, an NCAA tournament freshman record, on just 20 shots, while hounding Ball into a 10-point outing, on 4-of-10 shooting.

A horde of NBA scouts and executives attended that contest, so in addition to helping his team advance in the tourney, Fox had added motivation to perform at his best. But the point guard recently offered this insight into his mind-set going into that game: “Shut Lavar Ball up.”

“In the last year, he became relevant for some reason,” Fox said of the elder Ball to Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Sharp. “When I knew Lonzo in high school, I’d never seen his dad before. He went crazy this year. I guess when your son a lottery pick, that gives you a lot of confidence.”

Fox was already set to be a lottery pick, but that tournament game likely went a long way toward boosting him into the top five or six picks of the draft. There has even been talk that the Lakers, widely expected to select Ball at No. 2, might instead opt for Fox, who is considered more athletic and a better defender — and who doesn’t have a looming migraine of a father.

LaVar Ball “put a target on his [son’s] neck,” Fox told Sharp, and others agree. In May, none other than Lakers president Magic Johnson said Lonzo Ball will “probably” enter the NBA with “a target on his back,” shortly after Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving noted that LaVar’s boasting put a “spotlight” on Ball that “just draws an even bigger target” on the teenager.

At that time, Irving’s teammate Channing Frye said of Ball, “It’s going to be disgustingly easy to hate on him.” Another Cav, Richard Jefferson, made this observation: “Everyone that looks at his situation that I’ve kind of been around or talked basketball with, they look at the kid with almost — pity is not the right word — but just like, ‘Man, that situation just looks off.’”

Fox said that “not just the great point guards” but “every point guard” will be motivated to try to school Ball in the NBA, just as the former Wildcat did in the tournament. Of course, any high draft pick is going to get tested by veterans in his rookie season, but it seems that Ball can thank his father for making his hoops journey more difficult than it needs to be.

On the other hand, LaVar Ball deserves credit for raising Lonzo (who has two younger brothers who are high school basketball stars) to be not just an outstanding athlete but, by all appearances, a respectful and well-adjusted young man. Johnson himself has made that point, while claiming, “I don’t look at any parent, when it comes to a professional league, that would be a problem. … I have no problem with LaVar.”

For what it’s worth, Johnson has also likened LaVar Ball to Kris Jenner, matriarch of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” clan. That’s a comparison that could make many NBA teams shiver, even if Magic, who personified “Showtime” in Los Angeles, did not make it with a derogatory intent.

In any event, Ball doesn’t seem like someone who can ever be made to shut up, regardless of what his son does in the NBA. That won’t stop more of Lonzo Ball’s opponents, though, from trying to send a message through him to his mouthy dad.