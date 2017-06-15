

Draymond Green waves at fans during a parade and rally to celebrate the Warriors’ NBA championship on Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LeBron James was wearing an “Ultimate Warrior” T-shirt when he got off the plane in Cleveland after the Cavaliers defeated the Warriors to win the NBA title last June. James later claimed his attire was a coincidence, not a shot at Golden State, and that it was the only clean shirt remaining in his bag. Sure, sure.

Coincidence or not, Warriors forward Draymond Green didn’t forget that scene, and he wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to exact some petty revenge after Golden State finished off the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the second time in three years this week. At the Warriors’ victory parade in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Green wore a custom T-shirt featuring the Larry O’Brien trophy and the word “Quickie.” The “Q” was identical to the logo for Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena.

“I can’t forget the Ultimate Warrior shirt last year from LeBron,” Green told CSN Bay Area. “The 3-1 tombstone cookies and all of that, so I was waiting on this moment, but definitely my guy, that’s family.”

Green, who admitted he’s “petty,” said he had an even crazier idea for a T-shirt design, but waited too long to have it made.

“Well, the Q, that’s what those guys’ arena’s called,” Green said of his shirt. “We got ’em out here quick, with the trophy. Quickie.”

Draymond Green: "I can't forget the Ultimate Warrior shirt from LeBron. The 3-1 tombstone cookies. I was waiting on this moment. I'm petty." pic.twitter.com/IDF7Ww9HgH — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 15, 2017

Did James see Green’s “Quickie” shirt? Oh yes, he did. James posted a photo of Green from the parade on Instagram, and a caption straight out of “The Office.”

“That’s what she said, HUH?!?!?”

…. That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Other NBA stars, including James Harden and Russell Westbrook, liked James’s post, while Green got the last laugh for now.

the "liked by" is the funniest thing here tbh pic.twitter.com/QiDfaBuCXZ — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) June 15, 2017

Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Would anyone be opposed to doing this all again next June?