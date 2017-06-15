

Steph Curry celebrates Golden State’s win in the 2017 NBA Finals. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Following the Warriors’ triumph in the NBA Finals, the team’s official statement on a possible visit to the White House was that it has not yet been invited, and “will make those decisions when and if necessary.” It sounds like, if Golden State does accept an invitation, it can expect Steph Curry to skip the chance to shake President Trump’s hand.

“Somebody asked me about it a couple months ago, a hypothetical — if a championship were to happen, what would I do? I answered, ‘I wouldn’t go.’ I still feel like that today,” Curry told reporters Wednesday at the Warriors’ facility in Oakland.

Following Trump’s electoral win in November, much of the dismay expressed in the sports world came from NBA coaches, including Golden State’s Steve Kerr, and players. Since Trump was sworn into office, he has been visited by championship teams such as the New England Patriots and Clemson Tigers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have said that they will go to the White House if invited, but Warriors players as a whole are reportedly opposed to it.

In February, Curry, who is paid to endorse Under Armour apparel, took strong issue with that company’s CEO, Kevin Plank, calling Trump an “asset.” The two-time NBA MVP said, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et.’ ”

The Warriors’ Andre Iguodala was less subtle, when asked before his team’s title-clinching win Monday about a potential trip to Trump’s White House. “Hell, nah,” he said (via USA Today).

On Wednesday, Curry said that “as a team,” the Warriors will “have a conversation” about a possible White House visit. “This is a moment we all need to enjoy together,” he said. “Nothing should distract from what we were able to accomplish together, the different kind of ceremonies and the traditions that have happened around championship-winning teams.

“We don’t want that to taint what we’ve accomplished this year. We will handle that accordingly and responsibly, and do the right thing for us individually and as a group.”

“We just won a championship, and I can guarantee that wasn’t on anybody’s mind as we were enjoying this,” Finals MVP Kevin Durant said Wednesday. ” … I’m sure we will have a conversation about it pretty soon. We have the parade, we just won a title. Let us enjoy that and we will figure it out.”

“I have a take, but I’m going to leave it to myself right now,” Durant added. “That’s not what’s important, my take on that. It’s about us supporting this championship. And we are going to move forward with that when we have a chance to.”

“We’re going to do what our leader [Curry] does,” Iguodala said earlier in the week. Following Golden State’s 2015 NBA championship, the team visited the White House in February 2016, when former president Barack Obama, an occasional golfing partner of Curry’s, was still in office.

LeBron James, whose Cavaliers won the title last year and fell to the Warriors on Monday, said during a visit to Obama’s White House in November that his team would “have to cross that road” if it triumphed again under Trump. “That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t want another championship,” he added.

Another Cleveland player, Iman Shumpert, was more direct, saying in November, “I’m not going to the White House.”