

Drew Morgan catches a pass before the bees invaded. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Want to see a bunch of big, tough NFL players scrambling and running around in a panic?

Just add a bunch of bees to their practice. Mayhem met hilarity Wednesday during the Miami Dolphins’ minicamp when bees did that other thing they do besides make honey: They swarmed. Oh, how they swarmed one end zone at the practice facility.

“I watch ‘Animal Planet’ a lot,” safety Walt Aikens said (via SunSentinel.com), “but that was crazy.”

The bees, who had built a hive at an entrance gate, began stirring toward the end of the two-hour practice. An unsuspecting DeVante Parker caught a football and did that thing football players do: He sprinted for the end zone and found himself amid hundreds of bees.

“I didn’t care, but DeVante might have,” offensive lineman Anthony Steen said. “The [bees] were probably just trying to celebrate with him.”

Parker and Xavien Howard, who was defending on the play, were swiping at the air as they sprinted back down the field. The bees, according to reports, mostly stayed in the end zone and no stings were reported.

“I was standing right in the middle of it,” Coach Adam Gase said. “I started seeing something flying around, I didn’t know what was going on. A couple guys were freaking out.”

Massive swarm of bees interrupts Dolphins minicamp on Wednesday https://t.co/PUiG9IHQNe pic.twitter.com/3qo7kEOR6w — Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) June 15, 2017

Ultimately, the bees won this territorial skirmish.

“It was toward the end of practice,” offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod said (via the Miami Herald), “and it got to the point where, ‘I’m not going to run. If they get me, they get me.’”