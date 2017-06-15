

Party on, Dub Nation. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

As much as he would like to focus on his team’s victory parade Thursday, Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr has had to deal with a few things since the team won the NBA championship Monday night.

Will the Warriors visit the White House, despite criticisms of President Trump by Kerr and Steph Curry? What is the future for Kerr, who had to take time off during the NBA Finals because of lingering back problems? And what about Curry, who can become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Kevin Durant, who can opt out of the two-year deal he signed last summer?

Kerr shot down a report that the team had unanimously voted to skip a White House trip, if invited. “We haven’t even gotten that far and all those reports are false,” Kerr told ESPN’s Zach Lowe on the “Lowe Post” podcast. “It may be that a couple of players have been asked about it. I think Andre [Iguodala] and Draymond [Green] may have been asked about it, and David West. We never had any discussion about it either during the season — that obviously would have been premature, that’d be bad karma to talk about that. But after the game, that’s the last thing on our minds. We’re just trying to celebrate and enjoy everything.

[Sally Jenkins: The Warriors should take a stand by going to the White House]

“I’m picturing this scene where I go in and say, ‘Hey everybody, everyone be quiet. Let’s take a vote on whether we want to go to the White House.’ Are you insane? That’s not going to happen. We’re having too much fun for that.”

Kerr underwent a procedure that alleviated his pain, allowing him to return for the Finals and, he hopes, “for a long time.”

“It’s so rare, so I know exactly how lucky I am,” he said. “I love it, I love the group, I love coaching them every day, and this is what I want to do for a long time. That’s the plan, so I just got to keep pushing forward.”

Which brings us to Curry and Durant. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to keep Steph here and happy,” owner Joe Lacob told the Mercury-News’ Tim Kawakami. “I know he wants to be here, and we want him here. I do not anticipate any issues with him staying.”

And Durant? He said last month that he “doesn’t plan on going anywhere else.”

All that now aside, we can focus on Riley Curry and her little sister, Ryan, again.