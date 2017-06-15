

Phil Mickelson will be skipping the U.S. Open after all. (Eric Gay/AP)

Phil Mickelson could not overcome this longest of long shots and has withdrawn from the U.S. Open that is now underway at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Mickelson had hoped that the weather gods would supply a rain delay, allowing him to attend his daughter’s 10 a.m. PDT high school graduation in California and hop a plane that would deposit him in Wisconsin in time for his 2:20 p.m. CDT tee time. With no rain in the forecast, though, the timetable was too tight and Mickelson officially withdrew Thursday morning, allowing the U.S. Golf Association to take his spot. Mickelson had held out hope until the last moment.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Amanda graduate and watching her make her speech,” Mickelson told Golf Digest earlier this week, “but I can still make it. You never know. I think it’s possible.”

His caddie had gone ahead to Wisconsin, just in case. Meanwhile, Mickelson, who has tied for or been the sole runner-up in the tournament six times, joked about his contingency plan.

“Maybe I’ll fly up and be on Golf Channel,” he said. “I can tell everybody how to finish second.”

The U.S. Golf Association had tried to be as accommodating as possible.

“The way it would work, is he really doesn’t have to notify us really until the last minute,” USGA Executive Director Mike Davis said (via Golf Digest). “I’m sure if he plans on not coming he will give us plenty of notice, because it’s a three and a half-hour flight from San Diego.” Davis also said that the USGA supported Mickelson’s decision to make the graduation ceremony his first priority. “I will tell you on behalf of the USGA, we applaud that decision. Families should always come first.”

According to USGA regulations, “If a qualifier or an exempt player withdraws, he must notify the USGA promptly in order to insure an alternate fair opportunity to play.” Roberto Diaz got Mickelson’s spot.

Mickelson’s decision marks the first major since 1994 that will not feature Tiger Woods or Mickelson.