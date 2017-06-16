About the only thing the people of Oakland love more than their exalted NBA superteam is Raiders running back and native son Marshawn Lynch. Here’s reason No. 987 why.

USA Today’s Jarrett Bell spotted the following sign at one of Lynch’s Beast Mode stores in Oakland, Calif.:

Cool thing about @MoneyLynch: Kids can bring good report cards to his BeastMode store in Oakland, get free haircut! pic.twitter.com/Ca5WUpXHEQ — Jarrett Bell (@JarrettBell) June 15, 2017

We’ve reached out to the store for further details on the haircuts and will update this post if we hear back, but Larry Brown Sports says a 3.00 GPA is the baseline.

Lynch’s retail outlets (there’s also one in his former home base of Seattle) ostensibly exist to sell his line of Beast Mode clothing and accessories, but they also host all sorts of events. There’s yoga:

And combination tattoo parties/lingerie releases (!):

This Sunday @ the Beast Mode Oakland store…. Yes Lawd!!!! pic.twitter.com/Yg5p3d6nn0 — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) May 24, 2017

And now free haircuts to good students on Wednesdays. Dude is gonna be mayor of that town at some point.