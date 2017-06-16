

Myles Garrett, the latest Browns tragedy. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

I’ll give this to the Cleveland Browns: They certainly know how to stay on-script.

Myles Garrett, whom Cleveland took with the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL draft, lasted just two minicamp practices before hurting his foot Wednesday, and now the team isn’t saying much about his condition.

The defensive end went down as he pursued quarterback Brock Osweiler during an 11-on-11 drill, Ohio.com’s Nate Ulrich reports, immediately grabbing the bottom of his left foot. He left the field under his own power and did not immediately head inside for an examination, which could be a good sign, but he also was walking with a limp, which obviously is not.

Garrett wasn’t on the field for Thursday’s practice, the last before training camp begins next month, but NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport has a Browns source telling him that Garrett is “fine.” However, Ulrich says the team wouldn’t confirm that report, and Coach Hue Jackson was not made available to reporters. So they asked defensive coordinator Gregg Williams about Garrett’s injury.

“I don’t do that,” Williams said, per Ulrich. “That’s the head coach.”

On Friday, Garrett was a no-show at a scheduled kids’ clinic.

#Browns Myles Garrett not attending the kids youth clinic at FirstEnergy Stadium today. Still recovering from foot — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 16, 2017

With little to go on from the Browns themselves, the worry is that Garrett may have suffered a Lisfranc injury, a concern anytime feet are involved. Cleveland guards Joel Bitonio and John Greco both suffered that injury last year, and it generally requires 10 to 12 months of rehabilitation. But we won’t know for sure until the Browns tell us something, and are left to ask Garrett’s buddies about his condition.