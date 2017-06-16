A 94-year-old man died Friday while attending the second round of the U.S. Open in Erin, Wis. Authorities said that the man, reportedly from Wauwatosa, Wis., appeared to have died of natural causes.

In a statement (via Fox 6), the USGA said it was “saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago. Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time.”

[Boswell: Stars fade while new faces emerge after Round 2]

According to the Washington County sheriff’s office, rescue personnel were sent to the grandstand near the sixth hole at around 1:25 p.m. local time. The man, who was reported to be not breathing and lacking a pulse, had CPR administered to him before being transferred to an on-site ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected in the death, according to authorities. Temperatures at Erin Hills on Friday reached the low 80s, under sunny skies with a light breeze.

During Thursday’s first round, an advertising blimp caught fire and crashed about a mile away from the golf course. The pilot, the only person aboard, was taken to a hospital and treated for serious injuries, including burns. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.