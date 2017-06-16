Matt Hughes, who held the UFC’s welterweight belt twice between 2001 and 2006, has been airlifted to a hospital after his truck was hit by a train on Friday. UFC Dana White confirmed the news to ESPN, noting the 43-year-old former fighters suffered “head trauma.”

Our thoughts are with Matt Hughes and his family. pic.twitter.com/TF6BaHSa85 — UFC (@ufc) June 16, 2017

Details about the circumstances that led to the accident remain unclear, including where the accident occurred, as well as whether anyone else was in the car with Hughes, who is said to have been in the driver’s seat of the truck.

White told ESPN that he had heard Hughes was “helping a friend” when the accident happened.

Hughes (45-9), who beat some of the promotion’s most renowned fighters, including George St-Pierre, B.J. Penn and Royce Gracie, resides in Illinois.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.