The “Road Trippin’” podcast, featuring the Cavaliers’ Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, has been a frequent source of intriguing tidbits, but it may have saved the best for last. Friday’s episode, the final one of the season, had a very special guest in Cleveland teammate LeBron James, who took the opportunity to continue trading jabs with the Warriors’ Draymond Green.

At Golden State’s championship rally Thursday, Green went out of his way to troll James, wearing a shirt that mocked the Cavs in retribution for an “Ultimate Warrior” shirt his antagonist wore after last year’s triumph by Cleveland. James used the Internet to fire back at Green Thursday, and the latter took his own shot online before making a reference to James’s denial after Game 5 of the Finals that he had ever been part of a “superteam.”

“They wanna talk about superteams this, superteam that. ‘I never played on a superteam.’ You started the superteam, bro!” Green exclaimed to the crowd in Oakland.

On Friday’s podcast, James was asked about Green’s comments, and he pointed out some star-studded collections of talent that came before him. “In 2003, the Lakers combined Karl Malone, Gary Payton, Shaq [O’Neal] and Kobe [Bryant],” he said.

“And in ’96, when Jordan was retired, the Rockets joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler all on the same team. … I definitely didn’t start the superteam, if that’s what he’s trying to say.”

“But,” James added, “I just feel like it’s great that on the day you’re celebrating your championship, my likeness and my name is in your head. I love that.”

James is certainly correct that he was very much on Green’s mind Thursday. Of course, Green could respond that James may be in his head, but it’s what’s about to go on his finger that matters.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Jefferson noted that he was a member of the Warriors from 2011 to 2013, when they drafted Green and Klay Thompson, at which point “this thing got started.” The 16-year veteran said, “Draymond’s a good dude. Can he be as annoying as f—? Yes.

“He knows that, that’s part of his charm, that’s part of what he tries to do. That’s part of trash-talking, is to try and be annoying. Do we hate him? No.”

Jefferson and Frye also complimented James on the “bald” look he showed off Thursday on Instagram. “It makes you look 10 pounds lighter,” Frye joked.

“It feels good, doesn’t it?” Jefferson, who has long shaved his head, added.

James addressed Green’s mockery, in which he told the Cavs star via the Internet, “Them dubs finally made him go bald!!!” On the podcast, James said, “No, of course not. If that was the case, I would’ve grown an Afro.”

Frye mentioned the “gentleman banter, back and forth” between James and Green, to which James said, “Oh, for sure, it’s all good.”

“It’s like, this is the greatest day you could have arguably in your life, and you’re talking to us,” Frye said of Green. “That’s cool, though.”

“Absolutely,” James said. “Absolutely.”

Jefferson then began to remark, “The one thing I will say …” but Frye interjected with, “Is that he’s ugly?”

The joking didn’t end there. At another point in the podcast, James said, “There’s only three people in this world that can score on me in the post: Shaquille O’Neal in his prime — who else was it? Oh, it’s two. And Jesus Christ.”

“What about the Dalai Lama?” Frye asked. “Nah,” James replied. “Only Jesus Christ and Shaquille O’Neal in their prime.”