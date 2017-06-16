

Daniel Green, 35, is serving a life sentence at the Harnett County Correctional Institute in Lillington, N.C., for the July 1993 death of James Jordan. (Sara D. Davis/AP)

Daniel Green is more than 20 years into his life sentence for killing Michael Jordan’s father in 1993, but if his attorneys get their way, Green may not be there much longer. On Wednesday, they filed a motion in a North Carolina court arguing that someone tampered with James Jordan’s shirt after his autopsy to create a bullet hole that matched his fatal gunshot wound, the Associated Press reports.

“This newly discovered evidence of tampering adds to the growing list of legal concerns and factual evidence which add weight to the conclusion that not only does Daniel Green deserve a new trial but that he is innocent of the murder of James Jordan,” Chris Mumma, the executive director of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence, told the AP.



James Jordan (Tim Boyle/AP)

Green’s legal team filed the motion in North Carolina’s Robeson County Superior Court, citing the initial autopsy report that said no such hole in the shirt at the upper-right chest area was noted at the time.

The filing notes that during the trial, however, a North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agent contradicted that evidence when he later noted a corresponding hole in the shirt did exist.

“No one, including the prosecutor or the defense attorneys, raised this significant material conflict, which suggested tampering with evidence,” the filing states.

The filing lays out a bizarre chain of custody of the shirt, which begins with the doctor who performed the autopsy, who then passes it off to a law enforcement officer, who gives it to a civilian employee of a company that transported the body to the funeral home. From there, the shirt was passed on to the cadaver transportation company’s boss, who then “buried it in his yard” due to its foul odor.

The shirt later came out of the ground when law enforcement decided it was evidence, and was sent to the North Carolina state investigator who reported he found the bullet hole.

“[The agent] reported finding the hole at precisely the location where [the autopsy physician] twice wrote he had looked for and not found one,” the filing states.

The lack of the hole, the filing states, makes the prosecution’s version of how James Jordan was killed on July 23, 1993, impossible, noting that Jordan could not have been lying down and sleeping in his car when he was shot. Instead, Green’s lawyers maintain Larry Demery, who testified against Green in his 1996 trial, pulled the trigger. Both men were sentenced to life in prison. While Green hasn’t admitted to shooting Jordan, he did admit to helping dispose of Jordan’s body, which was found in a South Carolina swamp.

The state attorney general’s office is reportedly reviewing the motion, and has not yet made a decision on whether to grant Green a new trial.