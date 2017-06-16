

Josh Jackson is in demand. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

The NBA Finals are over (but not the sniping between Draymond Green and LeBron James), which means it’s time to switch our focus to next week’s draft. In other words, unleash the draft rumors!

Celtics considering going with Josh Jackson at No. 1

It feels like Washington point guard Markelle Fultz has been inextricably linked to Boston at the top spot since the draft lottery, but not so fast! ESPN’s Chad Ford reported Thursday that Kansas small forward Josh Jackson “has emerged as an intriguing option for the Celtics and team president Danny Ainge,” despite reportedly canceling a workout with the team this week.

“I’ve picked Danny’s brain for years,” an unidentified NBA general manager told Ford. “Jackson is an Ainge player all the way. Tough, athletic, long, versatile, elite motor. If he’s keeping the pick, Jackson just to me, far and away, is the most Celtics-type player for them to draft. From all my conversations with them, I’m convinced they’ll take Jackson No. 1.”

That view of Ainge’s prospect preferences is bolstered by his pick of Jaylen Brown at No. 3 last year, but by the same token, doesn’t Brown already give the Celtics much of what Jackson would provide? Then again, perhaps you can’t have too much of a good thing, and if Boston selected Fultz, it would have to figure out what to do with Isaiah Thomas.

In any event, the fact that Jackson canceled with the Celtics is interesting, because Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro‏ tweeted Monday that …

Jackson has been “promised” by a team in the top three

That’s “promised” as in, “If you’re still available when we pick, we’re taking you.” Gambadoro‏ claimed that it could be the 76ers, with third pick, but it was “likely” the Lakers, at No. 2, who made that verbal commitment.

Jackson worked out for the Lakers for a second time this week, increasing speculation that he is the team’s preferred target. Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that “the Lakers are split over whether to use their No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on [Lonzo] Ball or Jackson.”

That, of course, would be the worst possible news for Ball, the UCLA point guard, and his family (you might have heard about his dad), who desperately want him to be drafted by his hometown team. Ball, perhaps not coincidentally, has his own second workout with the Lakers on Friday, at which he hopes to give the team “an up-close look at his training regimen and work ethic,” per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Ball might talk with other teams

Shelburne also reported that Ball “is still considering talking to teams that have lottery picks below” the Lakers. After the lottery, his father had claimed that only the Lakers would get to meet with his son, but the family could be getting nervous, especially because the team has also had workouts with Fultz and Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox.

Turner had this to offer: “Several executives said Ball appeared ‘out of shape’ and way ‘too cool’ during his first workout with the Lakers, but another executive said the point guard still was impressive and that ‘his body of work at UCLA’ demonstrated how skilled he is.”

Lakers could trade back

Ford reported that “the Lakers held internal discussions about trading back two spots to No. 4 if the Suns were to offer them a 2018 first-round pick.” According to the ESPN reporter, “the Lakers believe that Ball or Jackson might be available at the No. 4 spot,” and they would be delighted to grab either player while picking up an additional asset.

In addition, Los Angeles is “still very high on Fox and [Duke small forward Jayson] Tatum,” further providing incentive to trade down two, or even three, spots. Imagine the roller-coaster ride for the Ball family, if the Lakers move to No. 5 (where the Kings now sit) and he still falls to them there.

Kings trading up?

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Daily News passed along this intriguing possibility Thursday: “League sources keep saying the Sacramento Kings are seriously considering packaging picks No. 5 and 10 in a trade for the 76ers’ No. 3.”

According to Pompey, the Kings have zeroed in on either Fox or Jackson, and are worried that neither player will last until the fifth pick. It certainly would be very much in keeping with the Sixers’ “Process,” even well after firing former GM Sam Hinkie, for them to turn their pick into multiple lottery selections.

2017 first round order

1. Boston (From Brooklyn)

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Philadelphia (from Sacramento)

4. Phoenix

5. Sacramento (from Philadelphia)

6. Orlando

7. Minnesota

8. New York

9. Dallas

10. Sacramento (From New Orleans)

11. Charlotte

12. Detroit

13. Denver

14. Miami

15. Portland

16. Chicago

17. Milwaukee

18. Indiana

19. Atlanta

20. Portland (From Memphis via Denver and Cleveland)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Brooklyn (From Washington)

23. Toronto (From LA Clippers via Milwaukee)

24. Utah

25. Orlando (From Toronto)

26. Portland (From Cleveland)

27. Brooklyn (From Boston)

28. Los Angeles Lakers (From Houston)

29. San Antonio

30. Utah (From Golden State)