

Britain’s Brydan Klein was his harshest critic on Thursday, until the chair umpire one-upped him. (Jason Cairnduff/Reuters)

British tennis player Brydan Klein thought, perhaps, he was his own worst critic when he called himself “a stupid, stupid person” after making a crucial error on a return against Sam Groth at the Nottington Challenge tennis tournament on Thursday. But just as he was berating himself, chair umpire Mo Lahyani had some criticism of his own.

“Code violation! Unsportsmanlike conduct! … Game, set and match, Groth!” Lahyani said, calling the match, 6-3, 6-4, for Groth, who went on to win again Friday and advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

Mo Layhani awarded a game penalty to Brydan Klein who called himself a "stupid person", handed Sam Groth the match (Klein's plea went on). pic.twitter.com/agUifsPunf — Roland-Garrostapenko (@yelnats_eel) June 15, 2017

It appears Lahyani likely mistook Klein’s self-deprecating comment as being directed at either him or one of the line judges, because when Klein tried to reason with Lahyani, the umpire wasn’t having it.

“You don’t talk to anyone — ‘stupid person’ — like that!” Lahyani said, calling it “disrespectful.”

Lahyani had some precedent, according to Deadspin. With the second set tied at 4, Klein hit a ball out of bounds on a game point, which put him behind, 5-4. Klein didn’t like the call, though, and argued with Lahyani about it at the break. Lahyani apparently didn’t like Klein’s tone and called him for his first code of conduct violation, which resulted in a point penalty.

Klein had a lot of online defenders Thursday who faulted Lahyani for making a mistake. However, the Australian-born player brings baggage of his own to the court: In 2009, when he was 19, Klein earned a six-month suspension for hurling a racial slur at a South African opponent and spitting in the direction of his opponent’s coaches.

Klein ranks 209th in the world in singles play and 168th in doubles, according to the ATP.