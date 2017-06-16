

Rashad McCants, who played for North Carolina before being picked 14th overall in 2005 NBA draft, is a big fan of Big Baller Brand. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Former NBA player Rashad McCants has become a man of firsts lately. After becoming the first player to be drafted into the BIG3, a highly anticipated professional 3-on-3 basketball league backed by Ice Cube, the 32-year-old will now become the first pro-athlete not related to LaVar Ball to wear Big Baller Brand’s signature sneakers in a professional game.

“I’m gonna be wearing those ZO2’s when the BIG3 kicks off,” McCants said on the BIG3 podcast on Friday, referring to the $495 shoes that were released last month.

McCants, who tried to start his own sneaker brand when he first came into the NBA, said he admired Ball’s “entrepreneurship” because he’s “challenging the status quo.”

“He’s opening up a whole new lane to everyone to really realize that you can do your own thing,” McCants continued. “You don’t have to go sign with Nike; you don’t have to go sign with Under Armour; you can use your own shoe and wear your own shoe, and I was a big proponent of that.”

He continued, addressing the criticism Ball has received for marketing his product at what sometimes appeared to be the expense of his kids, including Lonzo Ball, who is expected to be a top pick in next week’s NBA draft: “It rubs people the wrong way when you come out as strong as LaVar did.”

LaVar Ball, of course, didn’t just “come out strong” in regards to Big Baller Brand’s shoe promotion. Ball has also been called a sexist for once telling a female sports reporter, “Stay in yo lane,” a phrase Ball turned into a slogan and unabashedly put on a $50 Big Baller Brand T-shirt. (Ironically, the shirt comes in women’s sizes, too.)

McCants didn’t say if he’d be sporting other Big Baller Brand gear when the BIG3 season starts later this month, but it wouldn’t be surprising.

“I’m gonna be supporting [Big Baller Brand] full-strength,” McCants said.

The BIG3 debuts June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.