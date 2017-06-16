

Michael Floyd could be in even more trouble. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TMZ reported Friday that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd recently tested positive for alcohol at least three times and skipped another test altogether while under house arrest after he was found guilty of extreme DUI in February. Floyd, whom police found passed out at the wheel of a car at an intersection in Scottsdale, Ariz., in December, is supposed to be abstaining from alcohol while under the 96-day house arrest, and a judge has ordered him to undergo random breath tests.

Floyd faces jail time as a result of the failed or missed tests, TMZ says. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he has a show-cause hearing in Scottsdale City Court on June 26, an appearance that was scheduled Thursday. He will be asked to explain his “non-compliance of high alcohol tests,” USA Today’s Tom Pelissero reports.

A court representative told TMZ that Floyd blamed his positive tests on kombucha, the fermented tea that has an extremely low level of alcohol (think nonalcoholic beer). However, his positive tests showed a level of alcohol that likely could not have come from kombucha alone, TMZ says.

Per police doc provided by Michael Floyd's agent, 3 failed tests + 1 miss were in ~1-hour span Sunday. Told police he drank Kombucha tea. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2017

The Arizona Cardinals, who drafted Floyd in 2012, released him after his arrest last year and he signed with the New England Patriots, though he was inactive for their Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons. Last month, Floyd signed a one-year contract with the Vikings, who said in a statement that they were aware of the situation and “are still gathering facts.”

Floyd, a St. Paul native who had his house arrest transferred to Minnesota after signing with the Vikings, had a blood alcohol level of 0.217 at the time of his arrest, more than twice the legal limit in Arizona. It was his second DUI; his first came in 2011 while he was at Notre Dame.