

Holly Holm gets back on track. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Holly Holm hasn’t had all that much UFC success since her stunning upset of Ronda Rousey in November 2015. In fact, she has had exactly zero success, losing her next three bouts. But then came the third round of her fight Saturday against Bethe Correia at UFC Fight Night in Singapore. Watch as Correia invites Holm to come at her, which she devastatingly does.

If Holm’s high left kick looks familiar, it should: It was the same type of attack that felled Rousey all those months ago.

There wasn’t much to say about Saturday’s bout until Holm ended it. The first round featured just nine significant strikes between the two fighters, and referee Marc Goddard issued warnings to both Holm and Correia about their timidity in the second. Then, 1:09 into the third, Holm struck.

“There’s so many people that supported me through these three losses,” Holm said, per Fox Sports. “My team that flies halfway across the world for me and my coaches at home.”

She finished the evening with her trademark victory back flip.

“I’m going to enjoy this night right now, enjoy the victory. It’s been a year-and-a-half since I was able to do a back flip in here,” Holm said, according to ESPN.