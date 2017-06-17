

Does he look bored to you? (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Despite a late charge that saw him make birdie on four of his final six holes, Rory McIlroy missed the cut Friday at the U.S. Open, his second-round 71 not enough to overcome a 78 on Thursday. And while it will be a little jarring to not have the 2011 U.S. Open champion on the course this weekend, it wasn’t totally a surprise: McIlroy has played just 24 competitive rounds in 2017 while dealing with a rib injury, so he’s still finding his footing this year.

Or, according to Champions Tour player and 1995 PGA Championship winner Steve Elkington, he’s just bored.

Rory is so bored playiing golf…without Tiger the threshold is prolly 4 majors with 100mill in bank — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) June 17, 2017

To which McIlroy pointed to his list of accomplishments.

More like 200mil… not bad for a "bored" 28 year old… plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

Responded Elkington: You’re no Nicklaus.

New you were a money guy

Jack won 18 and never mentioned his total cash..

It was 5 mill https://t.co/4vTFyUpY7p — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) June 17, 2017

And then McIlroy lol’d at the old man’s grammar.

That's why jack designed 100's of golf courses… and it's knew… mustn't have taught grammar in the 50's…. — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

[Boswell: At U.S. Open, it’s out with the old and in with the new after Round 2]

Elkington has long had a mouthy social-media presence. In 2013, he thought it was fine to joke about the fact that a police helicopter had crashed into a pub in Glasgow, killing a number of people. “Helicopter crashes into Scottish pub… Locals report no beer was spilled,” he wrote on Twitter before eventually deleting it. Then, just two months later, he wrote that openly gay football player Michael Sam was “leading the handbag throw” at the NFL draft combine, resulting in widespread condemnation and a two-week PGA Tour suspension.

In any case, someone struck back at Elkington on Saturday by getting a little creative with his Wikipedia entry: