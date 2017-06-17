

Honorary Wolverines captains? (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan have served as honorary captains for Michigan’s football team, and Usher will do so this season. But now Wolverines Coach Jim Harbaugh is thinking much, much bigger: He said Saturday that he wants Barack and Michelle Obama for the job.

“We’re making those asks. Official asks,” Harbaugh told reporters Saturday (via ESPN). “In the process of making an official ask. There’s been, ‘Hey we’d like you to do it,’ and now we’re doing officials asks.”

Harbaugh said he spent “39 wonderful minutes” with the former president Wednesday in Washington, a visit that was documented by Jay Harbaugh, the coach’s son and team’s running backs coach.

28th Birthday! Sad that I didn't get to spend it with @brhitney but DC was an incredibly special way to end my best year yet. I'm grateful for all the amazing people in my life! A post shared by Jay Harbaugh (@jayharbaugh) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

“It was incredible,” Jim Harbaugh said. “Saw Mrs. Obama as well. He was great. He was really relaxed, working on a lot of things. … Shared a lot of insights.”

In other Harbaugh news, he said Saturday that the team has decided to follow up its trip to Italy for spring practice with a visit to “Paris, Normandy and London” in 2018, the winners of a team straw poll.

“Rome was great, there was so much to see,” Harbaugh said, per Wolverine 247. “But one of the things we thought about after the trip was to go to multiple places. Not just stay in one place.

“There was so much to see in Rome — it was unbelievable. There is in Paris, but we’re [going] there to see Paris, Normandy and London.”