Justin Thomas stepped up to his putt at the fifth hole Saturday at the U.S. Open and WAIT HE’S FACING THE WRONG WAY SOMEBODY TELL HIM.

Off the green ✅ Putting while not facing the hole ✅ Third birdie of the day ✅ Nice, @JustinThomas34. #USOpen https://t.co/5jCkAalsuW — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2017

Oh, I see. The birdie was the third of the day through five holes for Thomas, and he followed it with another long birdie at No. 7 (this one a more traditional aim-for-the-cup variety). He now sits just two shots behind the four co-leaders, none of whom have teed off yet.

The 24-year-old Thomas is best known as the seventh player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59, doing so in January at the Sony Open. He won that tournament by seven strokes but never has finished better than tied for 18th at a major.

Thomas is sponsored by Polo Golf, so you know where to look for those pink pants.

Here are my 2017 @usopengolf looks! Great variety of color and design all week. Well done as always by @RalphLauren! pic.twitter.com/Pi8eZI6Jrn — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 12, 2017

Thomas played his college golf at Alabama, and one Twitter user challenged his choice of what seemed to be a very Auburn-esque orange shirt for Sunday. But Thomas was quick to say that he’d never go there.