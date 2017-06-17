Justin Thomas stepped up to his putt at the fifth hole Saturday at the U.S. Open and WAIT HE’S FACING THE WRONG WAY SOMEBODY TELL HIM.

Oh, I see. The birdie was the third of the day through five holes for Thomas, and he followed it with another long birdie at No. 7 (this one a more traditional aim-for-the-cup variety). He now sits just two shots behind the four co-leaders, none of whom have teed off yet.

The 24-year-old Thomas is best known as the seventh player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59, doing so in January at the Sony Open. He won that tournament by seven strokes but never has finished better than tied for 18th at a major.

Thomas is sponsored by Polo Golf, so you know where to look for those pink pants.

Thomas played his college golf at Alabama, and one Twitter user challenged his choice of what seemed to be a very Auburn-esque orange shirt for Sunday. But Thomas was quick to say that he’d never go there.