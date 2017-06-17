

Say it ain’t so, Freeze. (Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Whether it’s Willie Mays stumbling around the outfield for the Mets, Joe Namath taking sad, gimpy snaps for the Rams or Muhammad Ali getting pummeled by Larry Holmes, at some point our heroes reveal themselves to be mortal. The latest reminder of this happened Friday night, when The Freeze lost a race to some jamoke from the stands at the Braves-Marlins game in Atlanta.

The Freeze — in truth 26-year-old Nigel Talton of Fort Valley, Ga., a former college track athlete and current member of the Braves’ ground crew — surged to stardom last weekend when he won a race against a prematurely celebrating fan who hilariously stumbled to the ground as The Freeze raced past him.

[Who is ‘The Freeze’? Meet the former college track star racing Braves fans between innings.]

Friday’s loss was actually the second of the season for The Freeze, but the first one on Opening Day shouldn’t really count because he couldn’t see out of his goggles. This latest one — an honest-to-goodness loss — is going to sting for a while, if we’re being honest, but we’ll always have memories of the good times.