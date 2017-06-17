

Wet weather will never be so welcome. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

In case anyone thought there might be some debate over which MLB team had the best giveaway this season, we have two words for you: Game, blouses.

The Twins celebrated “Prince Night” Friday by handing out awesome, “Purple Rain” umbrellas to the first 10,000 fans at Target Field. It’s safe to assume that when these hit eBay, bidders will be saying, “Let’s Go Crazy.”

A look at the Prince umbrellas that are today's Twins giveaway on Prince Night: pic.twitter.com/PG9Vd3E35i — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 16, 2017

The umbrellas were purple on top, of course, all the better to honor the pop icon and Minneapolis native who died in April 2016 at age 57. During the seventh-inning stretch of Friday’s game, an 8-1 loss to the Indians, the stands became a sea of a familiar color, as fans opened their umbrellas and sang along to “Purple Rain.”

Awesome tribute to Prince by the fans at Target Field taking in the Tribe-Twins game pic.twitter.com/MoXRWJuwtZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 17, 2017

Special moment here in Minneapolis as the @twins fans honor Prince. #PrinceNight pic.twitter.com/MueNvfnm5R — GENY Mets Report (@genymets) June 17, 2017

Shortly after Prince died, the Twins held a tribute to him, again during a game against the Indians, in which they released doves at the pitcher’s mound and used songs of his as the walk-up music for each Minnesota player. Friday’s event featured special warm-up shirts worn by Twins players before the game, as well as fireworks afterward.

In honor of Prince Night: Dearly beloved

We are gathered here today … to play ball! #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/hKmWOerIYO — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 17, 2017

Lighting up the Minneapolis skies. All for Prince! pic.twitter.com/sD0OK1NIAr — PeopleOfPaisleyPark (@peopleofpaisley) June 17, 2017

I’m not saying I would die 4 one of those umbrellas, but dang, they are pretty cool. Between that giveaway and surging to a surprising first place in the AL Central, the Twins are doing a lot of things right these days.