

Vince Young last played in the NFL in 2013 in a Green Bay Packers preseason game. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It looks like Vince Young’s short-lived comeback in the Canadian Football League has already come and gone. On Saturday, the 34-year-old former NFL quarterback’s agent announced on Twitter that the Saskatchewan Roughriders waived Young after he injured his hamstring in training camp.

The injury occurred on June 6, according to Sports Illustrated, less than a week before the team tied the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in its first preseason game. At the time, the team said Young would need approximately six weeks to recover because the injury was “a lot worse than we envisioned,” according to Roughriders Coach and General Manager Chris Jones.

Young, who has not played professional football since 2013 when he suited up for the Green Bay Packers in a preseason game, surprised fans in March when he decided to sign with the Roughriders.

“The Roughriders coach, Chris Jones, gave me a call and wanted to give me an opportunity,” he told the Houston Chronicle at the time. “I thought it was a great chance for me to finish my career how I want to finish it.”

Young’s NFL career did not go as planned after he was drafted third overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2006. He passed for 8,964 yards and 46 touchdowns with 51 interceptions, producing a 74.4 career passer rating in his five seasons with the Titans and one with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played his last regular season NFL game in 2011.

After the NFL, Young ran into trouble with the law, including once last year having been arrested on DWI charges in Austin. He ended up having to pay a $300 fine and complete 60 hours of community service.

Before turning pro, Young was a star for the University of Texas Longhorns, where he had returned to work in fundraising and broadcasting before joining the CFL. He led Texas to the national championship with a win over Southern Cal in the 2006 Rose Bowl.