Andre Ward (31-0, 15 knockouts) vs. Sergey Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs)

>>When and where: 9 p.m. Eastern, Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas

>>At stake: Ward’s WBA, IBA and WBO light heavyweight titles

>>Broadcast info: HBO pay-per-view ($64.99)

>>Undercard: Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs) vs. Moises Flores (25-0, 17 KOs) for Rigondeaux’s WBA and Flores’s IBO super bantamweight titles; light heavyweights Dmitry Bivol (10-0, 8 KOs) vs. Cedric Agnew (29-2, 15 KOs); middleweights Luis Arias (17-0, 8 KOs) vs. Arif Magomedov (18-1, 11 KOs)

*****

LAS VEGAS — It’s fight day in Las Vegas. Andre Ward is set to put his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization light heavyweight titles on the line against Sergey Kovalev in a rematch of a close, compelling, and controversial bout from last November.

Moreover, the mythical title of pound-for-pound king may be up for grabs as well. Respected industry publication Ring magazine ranks these fighters as the two best in the world.

[A fight fan’s fight is overshadowed by Mayweather-McGregor hype]

Both men weighed in Friday right at the 175-pound limit, and neither appeared drained to make weight. They seem to be in perfect condition entering the match.

Ward, 33, took the first matchup, as all three judges scored the fight 114-113 in his favor. The decision was met with some criticism, as many felt it should have gone the other way.

The champion is eager to eager to silence the critics who believe the judges got it wrong last time.

“I am looking forward to making a statement in this fight and answering any questions that may be out there and removing any doubt that may be out there,” Ward said. He added, “After this, we don’t want to hear any excuses.”

Kovalev, a 34-year-old Russian, claims he overtrained before the first meeting, and that he had nothing left in the second half of the fight.

“I was empty one month before the November fight,” Kovalev said. “Ward fought an empty Kovalev. This time I will not be empty.”

Kovalev’s ability to cut off the ring will be telling. If he’s able to force Ward into the corner, it’s a good sign that he’s not feeling fatigued. If the majority of the action takes place in the center of the ring, it figures to be bad news for Kovalev.

As always for major Las Vegas fights, the stars figure to be out. Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and a number of other Golden State Warriors are expected to be in the house to cheer on Ward, their Bay Area cohort.

Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors arrive at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday after the victory parade. pic.twitter.com/1qL3kS4mLT — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 16, 2017

The Warriors are likely to have some company on celebrity row. Roc Nation Sports promotes Ward, and a number of athletes and entertainers under that banner may be in the crowd tonight.

In vegas to see my #rocfam @andreward back in the ring this Saturday for #WardKovalev! US fans, don’t miss this fight on @HBO! #jb17 — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) June 17, 2017

Yet the most famous person associated with Roc Nation, company founder Jay Z, has come under intense criticism from people in the fight game for his unwillingness to be involved with Roc Nation’s boxing promotions. Even a simple tweet to his more than 3 million followers would figure to add a few pay-per-view buys. But he has refused to even offer 140 characters of support.

This promotion could certainly use it. As of Saturday morning, many tickets remained available in nearly every section of Mandalay Bay Events Center, which seats 12,000.

But those who do show up, and those who do purchase the bout on pay-per-view, are likely to be in for a treat. The first fight was excellent. The second seems likely to be terrific as well.