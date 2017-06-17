Gabriele Grunewald is easy to spot on the track, and not just because she wears a bib displaying her name on her chest just like all other elite 1,500-meter runners. Take that away, and the former University of Minnesota standout is still easily identifiable due to the 13-inch scar that cascades across her ribs and stomach.

Grunewald’s scar came from undergoing surgery last August to remove a softball-sized cancerous tumor that had attached itself to her liver, according to the Star Tribune.

While healing from that operation, however, doctors found the cancer had returned again — for the fourth time in the past eight years. While this might be enough to slow most people down, but Grunewald isn’t most people. Next week, less than a month after starting her latest round of chemotherapy, Grunewald will compete for a national title at the U.S. Track and Field Championships.

Cancer may have slowed me down but it hasn't stopped me. See ya in Sac where I'll be racing the USA 1500m for 8th year in a row! https://t.co/F97w8f7J4O — gabriele grunewald (@gg_runs) June 16, 2017

“Cancer may have slowed me down but it hasn’t stopped me,” she posted on Twitter, after USA Track and Field extended the invitation to the race in Sacramento.

Grunewald narrowly missed out on automatically qualifying last year, but her best time this year of 4:12.29 was enough to warrant one of up to 30 extra invitations the USATF can send out each year (runners automatically qualify with times of 4:09.50 or better).

This will be the eighth year in a row that Grunewald, who just missed out on the 2012 Olympics in London after finishing fourth in trials, will compete for the national USTAF title.

She competed for her first in 2009, not long after being diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma of the salivary gland. She underwent surgery then, but would have her second scare in 2011 when her cancer returned in her thyroid gland. The third diagnosis came in 2016 when it spread to her liver and now she’s undergoing treatment for her latest diagnosis in March.

“It just becomes emotionally numbing at some point,” Grunewald, 30, told the Star Tribune last month. “I have heard the words ‘you have cancer’ so many times. But I still feel hopeful about what treatment can do.”

She’s also hopeful about what she can do while undergoing treatment. Grunewald likely understands, however, that she may not be able to perform at her best, a lesson she learned last weekend when she ran a race in Nashville and uncharacteristically finished in last place.

“Some of you may have noticed that I tried to race after chemo last week,” she wrote on Instagram several days after last Saturday’s race. “I was feeling pretty good with almost zero side effects from my first infusion so I thought I’d give the US standard one more ‘go’ at the Music City Distance Carnival. It. was. tough!”

She continued: “Even though I felt normal on my warmup and during my little workout two days before the race, I just didn’t feel like myself out there. I was okay through about 800 but then the wheels fell off — dramatically and abruptly —- after that. … It was truly a disaster in terms of running fast but I feel satisfied in giving it a shot.” Grunewald still managed to complete the race in 4:28.88.

Not surprisingly, thousands of her fans liked her Instagram post, with hundreds of them expressing admiration that she would even try.

As news spread that Grunewald would be racing again — and just about a week after her second chemotherapy infusion — fans expressed similar messages to her on Twitter.

The USATF Championships get underway on Thursday. The women’s 1,500-meter qualification rounds begin at 8:05 p.m. ET, with the final scheduled to take place Saturday at 2:12 p.m.