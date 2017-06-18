When it comes to fandom, nothing really is out of bounds.
Witness a young Boston Red Sox fan, who with a smirk, pointed out that a Houston Astros fan had interfered with a live ball in the second inning of the game Saturday in Houston. The fan, an adult, was ejected and George Springer was given a ground-rule double.
No one told this little Red Sox fan that snitches get stitches… pic.twitter.com/Wp8YThAxBE
— 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 18, 2017
Sorry, kid, but there’s no snitching in baseball. The Astros won, 7-1.