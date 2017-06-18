

Paul George reportedly has no intention of staying in Indianapolis beyond the 2017-18 season. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

An Indianapolis-based T-shirt and apparel store put the free in free agency after The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Indiana Pacers all-star forward Paul George plans to become a free agent after the 2017-18 season. In response to Sunday’s news that George wants to join the Los Angeles Lakers, The Shop Indy discounted its two George-specific items — a T-shirt and a snapback cap — from $25 to the low, low price of zilch.

“Have at it. #byepg13,” read the caption on the store’s Instagram post.

We made a couple of updates to the website. Have at it. #byepg13 A post shared by The Shop (@theshopindy) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

“Like these would really be free,” a skeptical consumer commented.

“Just shipping sir,” The Shop Indy replied.

While George hasn’t requested a trade, it’s possible the Pacers will look to ship him out of Indianapolis this summer in exchange for players or draft picks.

Thanks to its seemingly too good to be true deal, The Shop Indy got rid of its Paul George gear before Pacers General Manager Kevin Pritchard managed to unload the four-time all-star. Wojnarowski reports that Pritchard has discussed deals for George with several teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers.



Via TheShopIndy.com

