

Diana Taurasi, pictured in 2014, became the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer on Sunday. (Rick Scuteri/Associated Press)

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi scored 19 points in a 90-59 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, passing Tina Thompson as the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Thompson scored 7,488 points over her 17-year WNBA career. Taurasi, who turned 35 earlier this month, now has 7,494 career points in 13 WNBA seasons, all of them with the Mercury. The former U-Conn. star broke the record late in the first half of Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, where former Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughters were in attendance.

“It is my absolute pleasure to pass the torch on to you,” Thompson said in a congratulatory video posted on Instagram. “We’ve shared so many amazing moments throughout our basketball careers, whether it was gold medals or championships, all-star games — too much to name. I just want you to know that I am so proud of you. You are most definitely one of the best players to ever play this game and definitely one of my favorites. If I had to build a franchise tomorrow, you would be my franchise player. I mean, you’ve done amazing things and I am just grateful that I have been able to share in that.”

Congrats D-Money on becoming the WNBA's All-Time Leading Scoring!!!!!!! Put that thing out of reach!!!!!!! @DianaTaurasi 👸🏻🏀 #CaliGirlsGetBUCKETS #alltimebucketgetter #wnbahistory A post shared by Tina Thompson (@iamtinathompson) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Current and former WNBA stars, as well as NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant, were among those who congratulated Taurasi on her record. Taurasi signed a multiyear contract extension in May that’s intended to keep her in Phoenix for the remainder of her WNBA career.

Yep, DT gets buckets. Any way you want em — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 18, 2017