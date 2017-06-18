

Brooks Koepka poses with the winner’s trophy and his girlfriend, Jena Sims, after his victory at the 2017 U.S. Open on Sunday. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

When 27-year-old Brooks Koepka walked off the 18th green at Erin Hills on Sunday as the U.S. Open champion, Fox’s broadcast showed his girlfriend greeting him with a celebratory kiss.

“His girlfriend, Becky Edwards, an all-American soccer player at Florida State,” Fox commentator Joe Buck said.

[They should have left unlovable Erin Hills to the cows]

Whoops. Edwards was a two-time NSCAA first-team all-American soccer player for the Seminoles, but she’s no longer Koepka’s girlfriend, and she wasn’t the woman who kissed him on Sunday. Thankfully, Buck’s broadcasting partner, Brad Faxon, was more up to date on Koepka’s love life and corrected the mistake moments later.

“Joe, that’s actually his new girlfriend,” Faxon said as Koepka, who was a three-time all-American at Florida State, walked toward the clubhouse. “That’s Jena Sims. They were all staying together this week.”

Fox's golf coverage, in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/EaBRN1v0ZK — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 19, 2017

Sims is an actress and former Miss Teen Georgia USA 2007 whose Wikipedia page was updated Sunday evening to also describe her as Koepka’s “new” girlfriend.

Say what you want about CBS, there's zero chance Nantz would have gotten Koepka's girlfriend's name wrong — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 19, 2017

Wow. Brooks Koepka wins the US Open and changes girlfriends between the final hole and the clubhouse. That's impressive. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) June 19, 2017