

Nolan Arenado wipes his face after sustaining a cut during the celebration following his walk-off home run. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The next time the Rockies celebrate a walk-off hit, every player should remove his helmet before entering the mosh pit surrounding home plate. That’s one of the takeaways from Sunday’s 7-5 win over the Giants, which completed the Rockies’ first four-game sweep of San Francisco in Colorado’s 25-year history. Another takeaway: Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is an underrated superstar who is well on his way to another MVP-worthy season.

Arenado capped the first cycle of the career with a three-run, walk-off home run off Mark Melancon in the bottom of the ninth after the Giants took a 5-3 lead in the top of the inning.

“This is No. 1, probably the best moment of my career,” Arenado told reporters after the game. “Obviously, winning the [World Baseball Classic] was big, and I’ve hit some big homers, but this was by far the best.”

The wild celebration that awaited Arenado at home plate left the two-time all-star with a gnarly cut above his left eye and his jersey a bloody, Gatorade-soaked mess.