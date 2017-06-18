The next time the Rockies celebrate a walk-off hit, every player should remove his helmet before entering the mosh pit surrounding home plate. That’s one of the takeaways from Sunday’s 7-5 win over the Giants, which completed the Rockies’ first four-game sweep of San Francisco in Colorado’s 25-year history. Another takeaway: Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is an underrated superstar who is well on his way to another MVP-worthy season.
Arenado capped the first cycle of the career with a three-run, walk-off home run off Mark Melancon in the bottom of the ninth after the Giants took a 5-3 lead in the top of the inning.
[Fancy Stats: Arenado is most likely to break Barry Bonds’s home run record]
The fourth cycle of the season belongs to Nolan Arenado.#Walkoff! https://t.co/YlBeOKOs9N pic.twitter.com/2lDTjQtPam
— MLB (@MLB) June 18, 2017
“This is No. 1, probably the best moment of my career,” Arenado told reporters after the game. “Obviously, winning the [World Baseball Classic] was big, and I’ve hit some big homers, but this was by far the best.”
The wild celebration that awaited Arenado at home plate left the two-time all-star with a gnarly cut above his left eye and his jersey a bloody, Gatorade-soaked mess.
“It’s blood and it’s not coming off,” said Arenado, who added that he sustained the cut from the bill of teammate Charlie Blackmon’s helmet. Blackmon was on third base when Arenado hit his game-winning home run. Next time, he should remember to ditch his helmet before greeting a friend at home plate.