

Kevin Durant’s social media accounts roared back to entertaining life after the Finals. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

There was a time when Kevin Durant was one of the most entertaining athletes on Twitter. Back when he was viewed as a perennial superstar, Durant was engaging, humanizing, brash and, well, a classic D.C. bamma before his account was scrubbed and transformed into a marketing platform.

All that remained were archived social memories as his basketball narrative shifted from perennial superstar to a superstar who can’t win a title in Oklahoma City and eventually a superstar bound for free agency as he left the Thunder for the Golden State Warriors. Old tweets would resurface on Twitter when Durant was relevant, or whenever the timeline randomly needed a reminder of how great Durant’s Twitter game used to be (at the expense of confusing Durant). It’s unclear why he changed his social media presence, but Durant’s tweets developed a cult following. Although he stopped expressing himself and continued posting #sponsored tweets, his following grew larger as he became one of the best players in the game.

Girl you like a bacon and egg sandwich..you look good — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 23, 2012

I'm watching the History channel in the club and I'm wondering how do these people kno what's goin on on the sun..ain't nobody ever been — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 31, 2010

#randomquestion would u wear a fubu jersey n da club or a wu-wear sweatsuit and sit front row of a laker game? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 9, 2009

Thankfully, the Durant we’ve missed made his return over the weekend. Fresh off his first NBA championship and NBA Finals MVP award, the Montrose Christian School product was engaging and interacting in a way we never expected to see again.

It initially started on Thursday, after the Warriors enjoyed their victory parade in Oakland, Calif. DJ Steph Floss, the official DJ of the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James, tweeted that Durant would never talk to his Warriors teammates this offseason after winning the title. Durant clapped back.

that's not true at all — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 15, 2017

we didn't lose though — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 15, 2017

Then, Durant attempted to clarify his comments made on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” about calling Kyrie Irving better than Allen Iverson. Durant tweeted he meant Irving has better handles than Iverson did in his 17-year career. It was a spicy topic made for NBA Twitter, and Durant flame-roasted anyone with a bad take.

I was talkin about specific skill when I shot off the kyrie and AI thing.I think Kyries handle is a little better. Thats a legit take right? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 15, 2017

wtf that gotta do with his handle? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 15, 2017

The replies continued from Durant throughout the weekend. There were of course salty Thunder and NBA fans who wanted to belittle Durant for his decision to leave the Thunder for Golden State, who already had three all-stars — Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — and consecutive NBA Finals appearances. There were also replies from people who thought Durant was “too big” to do this because of his heightened celebrity status as NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP. They got sonned too.

yea that's why I play for the warriors now lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 15, 2017

swaggerless star?? Explain this one to me. So I should be more like you or somebody else? I'm lost — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 16, 2017

so you're callin me a legend? Thank u — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

so I can't even use twitter anymore? Where do I go to get validated? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

relax, Im not new to this app. Fall back. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

In the midst of his return, Durant reminded us that he’s still a bamma, after all, by telling followers they can’t beat him one-on-one, or using the term “stay woke,” or even referencing an old Drake lyric from five years ago that nobody but bammas still use in 2017.

u can't guard me 1 on 1 though — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

I really can't sleep at night but mainly because I've forced myself to STAY WOKE — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 18, 2017

but u wasn't with me shooting in the gym tho, so how do u know my work habits? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

It’s my favorite aspect about Durant. No matter how many Beats By Dre commercials he tweets, there’s still that side of him that wears a tilted Washington Nationals fitted hat with a white T-shirt as his BlackPlanet profile picture, or uses an AIM screen name “KevinBalla33.” This is what makes Durant so relatable in a way that we rarely get to see from athletes of his caliber. There’s a pristine perception with James, who has carried himself about as well as any superstar during the digital age in a “professional” sense (even through “the Decision”) but has humanized his life over the last few years. Durant, on the other hand, showed us that he was extra regular at the start of his career before he began cleaning up his image.

And despite a rise to prominence that has changed his circumstances from a D.C. kid trying to find his way to a privileged athlete on top of the basketball world this summer, we know he’s still one of us.