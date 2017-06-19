Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow. (Sean Rayford/AP file)

The RiverDogs went all out — in typical minor league fashion — when Tim Tebow made his first visit to Charleston this past weekend.

Tebow’s Columbia Fireflies, a Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, were in town to play the RiverDogs, a Class A Yankees farm team, in a three-game series.

Tebow — already well-known in those parts because of his days as quarterback at the University of Florida — was mocked from the outset. First, the jumbotron played video of Tebow crying on the sideline during Alabama’s 32-13 victory over Florida in the SEC championship in December 2009.

Then, any time one of Tebow’s Columbia teammates stepped to the plate, the Charleston jumbotron would identify him as “Not Tim Tebow.”

Even Charleston’s fluffy dog mascot, Charlie T. RiverDog, got into the act, “Tebowing” on the field and posting a selfie on Twitter of him wearing eye black that included the Bible phrase “John 3:16” — a move that angered many of his Twitter followers.

I've caught the Tebow fever. pic.twitter.com/l0UeNOqHQw — Charlie T. RiverDog (@charlieriverdog) June 17, 2017

The mascot was referencing the 2009 BCS Championship game, when Tebow wore eye black with the same phrase written on it. In 2010, the NCAA banned players from having messages written on eye paint, a decision that became known as the Tebow Rule.

VIDEO: @ChasRiverDogs top @ColaFireflies (and Tim Tebow) 3-0 tonight at The Joe. Charlie T. Tebowing, Tebow bat-flipping, it was a good one. pic.twitter.com/dxhRQm1Ban — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) June 18, 2017

Whether or not the mocking affected him, his Fireflies lost two out of the three games and Tebow’s highlight of the weekend came when he swung at a pitch and the bat slipped out of his hands, helicoptered behind the Charleston dugout and landed in the stands.

No word on whether he was aiming for Charlie T. RiverDog.