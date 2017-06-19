

To Danny Ainge, there was a simple logic to the Celtics’ blockbuster trade that sent the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft to the 76ers for their third overall pick plus a future first-rounder. The Boston executive thinks that he’ll be able to drop back two spots and still get the player he would have selected first overall.

That could lend credence to rumors last week that the Celtics were intrigued by Kansas small forward Josh Jackson and possibly were ready to take him at No. 1. Washington point guard Markelle Fultz has long been widely regarded as the best draft prospect, who Philadelphia is now expected to pick, but Ainge indicated Monday that his team’s evaluation was not so clear-cut.

“I think even before the lottery, we’ve been evaluating these kids for a couple of years, and we felt like it was very close with the top handful of players, and we still feel that way,” Ainge said in a conference call. In addition to Fultz and Jackson, UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, who is expected to be drafted at No. 2 by the Lakers, Duke small forward Jayson Tatum and Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox are considered by many to round out the top prospects.

“We think there’s a really good chance the player we’ll take at three is the same player we would have taken at one,” Ainge said. “So this was a great opportunity to acquire an impactful asset.”

Ainge explained why he made the trade several days before Thursday’s draft, as opposed to seeing what might have developed as the event drew closer, by saying, “Sometimes when you get an offer you want, you don’t want to wait for that offer to go away.” He added, “It was the best offer we had, by a significant margin, and we’re still able to get the player that we want in the draft, and acquire another asset.”

The former Celtics player, now their president of basketball operations, said the magnitude of the trade put it “under the microscope,” and he acknowledged that he, as with others in his position, would be “judged” on how such big moves ultimately turned out. Ainge said it was “possible” that Boston could make another deal before the draft, but described the swap as “a jump-start” for the Celtics.

“We’re getting the player we want. They’re getting the player they want,” Ainge said, referring to the 76ers. He noted that this organization was well aware that it could be bolstering a division rival, but said he was “not afraid” of how the transaction might unfold.

“We think it’s very good value,” Ainge said of the deal. ” … I think this is somebody they really wanted and stepped up to get. They have a lot of future assets, and we’re going to get a player that we like in addition to some further assets.”

In addition to this year’s No. 3 choice, the Celtics received another first-round pick that comes with several conditions. It could be a 2018 pick that originally belonged to the Lakers, if it falls between the second and fifth slots, but if that doesn’t happen, Boston will receive the better of either Philadelphia’s or Sacramento’s 2019 first-rounders, barring one of those being the first overall that year.