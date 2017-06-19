

Jordan Edwards’s mother, Charmaine Edwards, left, speaks to supporters with son, Vidal Allen, right, during a protest outside the courthouse in Dallas. (LM Otero/Associated Press)

Jordan Edwards was loved by his teammates and coaches, a model student athlete on the high school football team. But on a Saturday night in late April, the 15-year-old was shot and killed by a police officer in a Dallas suburb.

Among the support Edwards’s family has received is, according to a photo posted to Twitter, a care package from Alabama Coach Nick Saban, who sent the family a signed, custom jersey with Edwards’s name on the back, along with some “Roll Tide!” pins and other Alabama gear.

Very cool of Nick Saban & Alabama to send this to the family of Jordan Edwards. His dream was to play for the Tide. pic.twitter.com/ne3kEz4yBe — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) June 17, 2017

Edwards was a freshman at Mesquite High School in Mesquite, Tex., where he was a straight A student and had planned to work out at defensive back as a sophomore after having played quarterback and wide receiver, according to his coach.

“He was a coach’s dream. He was exactly the type of kid that you want in a program. He was always in a great mood,” Mesquite Coach Jeff Fleener said (via CNN).

On April 29, Edwards was leaving a party in Balch Springs with his two brothers and two friends. Officers were in the area to investigate reports of underage drinking. Edwards was in a moving car with the other four when an officer approached and told the driver to stop. The car briefly stopped but then started to drive away. Officer Roy Oliver then, according to police, fired several shots with a rifle at the car, with a bullet striking Edwards in the head. Edwards was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:06 a.m. April 30.

The Balch Springs police chief, Jonathan Haber, initially said the car was driving backward toward the officers when Edwards was shot. But after reviewing the body-cam footage of the incident, Haber said the car was initially going in reverse but was driving away when Oliver fired the shots.

Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs Police department and was charged with murder.