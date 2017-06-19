

BIG3 executives Ice Cube, right, and Roger Mason have some non-basketball negotiating to do. (Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)

After weeks of negotiating between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor and months of trash talk teasing the possibility of their megafight, terms for the bout were finally agreed upon last week. Fans were actually tipped to that announcement by earlier reports that Mayweather’s promotional company had gotten the go-ahead from Nevada authorities to stage a major boxing match in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.

However, things have hit just a wee bit of a snag. The desired venue for the fight, T-Mobile Arena, has already been booked for that date, and now none other than Ice Cube must be made whole if Mayweather and McGregor want to square off there.

The BIG3, the rapper/actor’s three-on-three basketball league which debuts Sunday, has already booked that arena for its championship game, to be held Aug. 26. The league even tweeted out a photo of the building Friday, and it noted that tickets were already available.

However, Ice Cube is willing to be pragmatic about things, and he said Monday that he could step aside for Mayweather-McGregor — as long as he came away “happy” from those negotiations. TMZ Sports reported Saturday that the BIG3 event may be moved to the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena.

When asked on FS1’s “Undisputed” (via Fox Sports) if a financial arrangement between the BIG3 and the fight promoters could be reached, Ice Cube said, “Of course,” adding, “If they do what they’re supposed to do and make us happy, yeah, we’ll move.”

Given the massive windfall expected to be generated by the fight — ESPN’s Darren Rovell recently concluded that total revenue likely was to top $600 million — its promoters should be able to do right by Ice Cube and his league. They would have plenty of incentive, as well, given that it would be very difficult to change the date and that T-Mobile Arena has emerged as the premiere combat-sports venue in Las Vegas.

Opened April 2016, it wasn’t long before the arena was hosting major boxing and MMA events such as Canelo Alvarez-Amir Khan and UFC 200. T-Mobile saw McGregor win his second fight against Nate Diaz there at UFC 202 in August, and Ronda Rousey was flattened by Amanda Nunes there at UFC 207 in December, while Alvarez returned to the venue to defeat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May.

Mayweather has yet to compete there, but only because he went into retirement after his most recent fight, a win over Andre Berto in September 2015 that ran his record to 49-0. That event took place at the MGM Grand, which had been the go-to Las Vegas venue for huge fights, but which has since been eclipsed, although it presumably would work well for the BIG3.

As for a prediction for the fight, wherever it winds up taking place, Ice Cube was confident in its outcome, telling the “Undisputed” panel, “Yeah I know what’s going to happen.” He said, “I think Mayweather gonna put them thangs on him.”