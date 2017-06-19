

The only certainty surrounding the Lakers is that Lonzo Ball seems to be the center of their attention. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers, who have two first-round picks in Thursday’s NBA Draft, reportedly are trying to obtain another.

The Lakers, who finished with the third-worst record in the league and have the second and 28th picks, have contacted at least two teams in the lottery, unnamed sources told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. The team is unlikely to trade the No. 2 pick, although Shelburne reports that there have been inquiries.

The Lakers are expected to take UCLA’s Lonzo Ball with the second pick, but also are considering Kansas’ Josh Jackson and Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox.

According to multiple reports, the top five players seem to be set with Washington’s Markelle Fultz going to the Philadelphia 76ers after Philly and Boston swapped the Nos. 1 and 3 picks over the weekend. In addition to Fultz, Ball, Fox and Jackson, Duke’s Jayson Tatum is expected to go in the first five.

[Sixers make a move, Celtics take a leap of faith]

News that the Lakers would like another pick comes as Paul George reportedly has told the Indiana Pacers that he intends to leave after the 2017-18 season, with the Lakers his chosen destination. The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who first reported the George news, cites sources saying that Pacers President Kevin Pritchard had been “engaging” teams on a George trade but that the Lakers had not been involved. The Pacers, of course, would prefer to get something for George in a trade rather than see him walk away with no compensation for the team. And teams not named Lakers are aware that he would be a one-year rental. There is, according to Wojnarowski, a rental market for him, but, he tweets, “how robust” is it?

[Paul George is looking West. Way, way West.]

Acquiring George through a trade or as a free agent would boost the Lakers’ rebuilding effort after a dismal few years in which the team was unable to lure LaMarcus Aldridge, Carmelo Anthony, DeAndre Jordan or Greg Monroe to L.A. Things were so dire that Kevin Durant didn’t even grant the fabled franchise a meeting last summer when he was a free agent.

Owner and President Jeanie Buss took steps to rectify that, bringing in Magic Johnson as president of basketball operations to replace her brother and replacing General Manager Mitch Kupchak with Rob Pelinka.

“That was something that I didn’t recognize,” Buss said (via the Los Angeles Times’ Tania Ganguli). “That wasn’t anything we’d gone through before. It hurt. It hurt that there were players that didn’t see what a great opportunity it would be to play for a premiere sports team in the best market with the best fans in a top three building in the league. It just didn’t make any sense. It was a disappointment. But I think I guess we’ll see how things go.”

The more picks, the better.