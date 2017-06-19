LeBron James may have lost the NBA Finals, but he wasn’t about to let the same fate befall him at his son’s birthday party.

James’s youngest son, Bryce Maximus James, celebrated his 10th birthday over the weekend with a bash for the ages. The party included a custom football field and soccer field, fierce games of basketball and a water balloon fight.

Being able to do things like this for my kids that I always wish I had as a kid is why i work so extremely hard!! Seeing my youngest son Bryce at his 10th bday party yesterday with all his friends smiling, having a great time brings joy to my heart! You're 1 of a kind kid and I'm extremely proud to be your Father! Love you! #BryceMaximus #JamesGang👑 #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

Etched in the football field were the words “Team Bryce” in one end zone and “The Bryce” on the other. The saying, “Bryce Crew” made it onto the front of custom blue and orange shirts for all the kids, as well as “TEAM 10″ on the back.

James played along at the party, participating in all the fun activities. But in three-time NBA champion fashion, he wasn’t going to go half-speed while competing.

Donning orange from head to toe, James dunked on kids left and right on the basketball court, reached over their small bodies to catch footballs during the football game and proceeded to pelt kids during the water balloon fight.

But James’s antics were all in good fun, sharing to Instagram his love for his son and gratefulness that he could throw such a party.

And James wasn’t the only athlete to impress at the event.

Bryce Maximus had already made headlines at April’s 2017 Dru Joyce Shooting Stars Classic in Akron, Ohio for his basketball abilities. Only in fourth grade, he showed off his three-point range, dribbling skills and defensive abilities, all with his dad watching from the stands.