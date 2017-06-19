Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield talks with the media following a news conference to announce the retirement of Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Baker Mayfield, the Oklahoma Sooners’ quarterback and 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist, has reached a plea deal with the Fayetteville (Ark.) District Court.

Mayfield was arrested in the early morning of Feb. 25 in Fayetteville, and was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest. The last charge was dropped on Monday. Mayfield reached the plea deal June 14 but details weren’t released until today.

Mayfield will have to pay $300 in fines — $100 for each charge — along with $160 in court costs and $483.20 in restitution. According to the arrest report, an officer was flagged down by an individual yelling at Mayfield. The quarterback, dressed in a gray hoodie stained with soy sauce, was told to stay at the scene by the officer, but then began, “yelling profanities and causing a scene.” When Mayfield tried to leave the scene, he was subsequently chased down and arrested by officers. Dash cam video of the arrest released March 10 shows Mayfield getting tackled into a wall by police.

Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops abruptly retired on June 7. Last week, the Sooners’ new coach, Lincoln Riley, said Mayfield would be disciplined internally, but would not miss any playing time. Mayfield will also have to complete 35 hours of community service, as well as participate in a university alcohol-education course.

Oklahoma kicks off its 2017 season against the University of Texas at El Paso on Sept. 2.