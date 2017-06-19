Once lost, now found.

The University of Tennessee’s Smokey Grey Adidas football uniforms from 2014 resurfaced by means of the New England Patriots Twitter account Friday afternoon.

The team’s official account tweeted out a photo of Pro Football Hall of Famers Aeneas Williams, Joe Montana and Andre Reed posing for selfies among youth and high school football teams in Israel. The former players are there with Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, as they participate in a week-long ambassador trip to Israel.

Game time! But first… pic.twitter.com/cAwLct9Xrf — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 16, 2017

But looking closely at the photo of Williams and Reed, Twitter users saw the familiar second version of Tennessee’s alternate Smokey Grey Adidas uniforms.

Tennessee originally unveiled its Smokey Grey alternate uniforms in 2013. The jerseys were worn twice that season, against Georgia and Vanderbilt.

In September 2014, apparel stores sold what appeared to be a second version of the Smokey Grey jerseys. The uniforms were modified to have an orange checkerboard pattern on the shoulders.

#Vols New Smokey Gray uni's look like Adidas is ticked. Our guys will look like horse Jockeys. Pitiful! pic.twitter.com/vjJG8NZZ4L — John A. Trail, LUTCF (@jtrail33) September 9, 2014

However, the fan reaction wasn’t so pleasant. Tennessee didn’t wear the 2014 version of the jerseys that season, nor did they wear the original version from 2013.

In September 2014, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Athletic Department told 10News that no decisions were made on the Smokey Grey uniforms for the season and couldn’t confirm what the alternatives would have been if they had worn them.

So where did the 2014 version of the jerseys go? Apparently to a youth team in Israel.

Adam H. Davis tweeted in response to the New England Patriots tweet showing off the jerseys, “I coach of the youth team pictured — jerseys were generously donated by @Vol_Football to our leagues in Israel. We’re all #Vols fans now :)”

I coach of the youth team pictured – jerseys were generously donated by @Vol_Football to our leagues in Israel. We're all #Vols fans now :) — Adam H. Davis (@adam_h_davis) June 18, 2017

Tennessee switched from Adidas to Nike in 2015 and unveiled the Nike version of the Smokey Grey alternate uniform.

Requests for comment from Tennessee and Adidas have not been returned.