It’s not the easiest task facing a designer. How on earth do you come up with something new for a national team to wear in competition, given the restrictions of colors and symbols?

The designers of Nike’s home kit for this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup U.S. men’s national team went bold and subliminal all at once. In a leaked image shared by Footy Headlines, the shirts feature blue and red stripes with stars — oh, so many stars.

There are stars on the sleeves and shoulders and, if you look very closely, darker stars in the blue stripes. The kit is expected to be officially unveiled about a week before the Gold Cup begins in early July.

As Ralph Lauren or Stella McCartney can tell you, it isn’t easy designing for national teams.