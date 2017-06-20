

Andy Murray prepares for the Aegon Championships at Queens Club. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Andy Murray, the world’s top-ranked tennis player, will have an incentive beyond tuning up for Wimbledon during the Aegon Championships. He’ll be playing for the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy that has so far claimed the lives of 79 people.

Murray announced that he will donate any money he wins during the Queen’s Club tournament to families of the victims. That figure could be as high as £350,000 in prize money — more than $440,000. Murray, who will be trying to win the tournament for the sixth straight time, faces Jordan Thompson in a first-round match Tuesday.

Murray and his managers declined to comment on his decision, saying it was a private matter.

The government has pledged to give £5,500 to those who were left homeless by the Kensington blaze and more than £200,000 of a £5m emergency fund have been distributed so far.

This is nothing new for Murray, who donated £73,000 in Queen’s winnings in 2013 to the Royal Marsden Centre, where his Davis Cup doubles partner, Ross Hutchins, was treated successfully for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. (The status of the tournament has been upgraded, which accounts for the disparity in the winner’s purse.) Murray also helped put on a Rally Against Cancer that featured former London Mayor Boris Johnson, Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and comedian Michael McIntyre.

Murray was knighted in January, both for contributions on and off the court and “for services to tennis and to charity.”